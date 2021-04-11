Jokanovic’s Al Gharafa seals his classification for the ‘Top 4’

Apr 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Al Gharafa led by Slavisa Jokanovic yesterday sealed a great closing of the season with a resounding victory at home by 1-5 against Umm Salal that allowed him to climb from sixth to fourth position in the table on the last day and qualify for the pre-elimination of the Champions of Asia.

In this way, the Qatari team trained by the Serbian coach has once again repeated the fourth place obtained the previous season, which also provided the ticket to the continental competition. Since his arrival at Al Gharafa in June 2019, Jokanovic managed to make a qualitative leap to the team, which in its first season became one of the great revelations of the Qatar Stars League, which led to the Serbian coach to be one of the three candidates for the best coach of the season together with Xavi Hernández (Al Sadd) and the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre (Al-Rayyan), who finally won this recognition.

In addition, during this season, Jokanovic’s Al Gharafa went to the semi-finals of the QSL Cup (League Cup) after eliminating Al Sadd 4-2. “It has been a complex season for everyone, not only in Qatar, that is why we can feel satisfied with this end of the season, especially since the players have managed to respond with a resounding 5-1 result when we most needed the three points to finish in the best possible way, “explained Jokanovic.

“To be back in the ‘Top 4’ like last year with the possibility of competing again in the Asian Champions League is a great achievement considering the difficulties we have had throughout the season“, has assured.