Jokanovic returns to England to coach Sheffield United

05/27/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

EFE

Sheffield United have closed the hiring of coach Slavisa Jokanovic, who returns to English football three years after his adventure with Fulham.

The coach, who achieved promotion to the Premier League with Fulham after a streak of 23 games without losing, a club record, returns to English football with a Sheffield United that was relegated this season to the Championship.

Jokanovic, former player in Spain of Oviedo, Tenerife, Deportivo and Ciudad de Murcia, replaces Chris Wilder in office, who resigned a few months ago, and signs a three-year contract with the English team with which he intends to return to the Premier League.

The Serbian coach, who will join Sheffield United on June 1, is currently at Al Gharafa in the Qatar league. JokanovicAs well as moving up with Fulham in 2018, he also reached the Premier League with Watford in 2015.

“It is an honor to become the manager of this historic club, and for that I want to thank the club owners for the trust they have placed in me to start this new chapter of the Blades. We all share the same vision, passion and long-term ambition of Sheffield United. I am excited to get back to work in English football, I look forward to getting started with the players now, and I am also looking forward to meeting our passionate and loyal fans as we prepare for the championship challenge, “he said Jokanovic it’s a statement.

Blades owner Prince Abdullah sees Jokanovic as the man they needed “at the helm of the project & rdquor;. “We are delighted to have someone with a proven track record of success in England and abroad. We believe this appointment further underscores our commitment to ensuring the success of Sheffield United & rdquor ;, he added. Jokanovic to become first foreign coach to coach Sheffield United.