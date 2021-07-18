Jokanovic lands at Sheffield United

07/02/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Slavisa Jokanovic today expressed his intention to face this new experience with the utmost enthusiasm during his presentation as new coach of Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane stadium in front of a large group of journalists, on his second day at the helm after joining yesterday to direct his first training session.

Jokanovic returns to England to lead Sheffield United’s ambitious project following his relegation from the Premier League last season, after managing Al Gharafa for two seasons and becoming one of the best coaches in the Qatar Stars League.

In this way, Sheffield United is the third English team under the orders of the former Serbian footballer on his return to the Championship, a competition in which he is still the only foreigner to have been promoted to two teams: Watford in 2015 and Fulham in 2018. During his presentation, the new Blades coach spoke about his expectations at Sheffield United this season.

“I don’t expect it to be easy, I know this league well but I hope that the experience I have in this competition will help me, make the fans happy and allow us to be successful. We have to go step by step. There is a lot of work ahead and we will see where we are at the end of April or May. I am an ambitious man and I want to be successful with this club. It’s a great challenge and I’m ready & rdquor ;.

In that sense, Jokanovic highlighted how he intends to help the team after the relegation: “I am not a magician to fix all the problems, but of course I will fight for this team to have good performances, and I will help this club to improve, from the sports city to the lawn. I have ambition to help them, get ahead and fight for the interest of the club. And I hope we get a chance to play in front of a full crowd. That makes the difference in any championship and, especially, in English football & rdquor ;.

During his career on the bench, Jokanovic has been characterized by his commitment to offensive football in clubs such as Partizan in Belgrade, Maccabi Tel Aviv or Levski in Sofia, among others.

In addition, he is also endorsed by his career as a player in teams of the stature of Oviedo, Tenerife, Deportivo de la Coruña, where he conquered La Liga, or Chelsea. He was international for Yugoslavia and played in the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 Euro Cup.