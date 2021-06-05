Jojo Siwa’s party overdose

WTF? Overdose at party Jojo siwa. It is reported that a man apparently overdosed at Jojo Siwa’s Pride Party.

Guests called police about a possible overdose at the Gay Pride party the former ‘Dance Moms’ star was hosting at her home.

TMZ says that Jojo Siwa’s quirky and fun Pride Party took a dark turn when police were called for a possible overdose. Police forces and paramedics responded to the call from Jojo’s home in the San Fernando Valley at around 8 p.m. this Wednesday. Someone is said to have reported a man in his 30s with a possible LSD overdose. WTF?

Sources connected to the party, stated that the guy showed up at the place drugged, and in very bad shape. The person was taken to hospital, and the police determined that no crime was committed. Well …

The person’s health status is unknown. A representative for YouTube and Nickelodeon mega-millionaire star Jojo Siwa did not respond for comment. WTF? What is a 30-year-old guy doing high at a party for a teenager who has just turned 18?

Jojo – who came out gay earlier this year – threw this big rainbow-themed party at his house, which was attended by his girlfriend, of course, and a bunch of influencers, including Tana Mongeau – the same as disguised as Jojo looking like a prosti, Hoe Hoe Siwa – called. I mean!

Gosh, then they ask why these famous girls end up lost in drugs and alcohol … because they surround themselves with damaged people … Where are their parents? Anyways, who would say? Overdose at Jojo Siwa’s party.

That tail that he wears makes me desperate, it seems that he is going to pull his scalp …

