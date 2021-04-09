Jojo Siwa couldn’t sleep for three days after coming out

“I thought all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t. A lot of them were: ‘I will never buy your merchandise again. My daughter will never see you again ‘. I couldn’t sleep for three days, ”he confessed.

The influencer and singer also confessed that more than how gay describes himself as pansexual. “I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always say gay because it covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool. I like queer. Technically I’d say I’m pansexual because I’ve always been like that, my whole life is like, my human is my human, ”he said.