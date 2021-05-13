JoJo Díaz, new rival for Javier Fortuna

On July 9 there was a big fight planned by Golden Boy Promotions, which was going to face Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) with Javier Fortuna placeholder image (36-2-1, 25 KO).

However, anxiety problems on the part of the unbeaten young star made the fight had to be canceled, leaving El Abejón composed and unrivaled.

It seems that Óscar de la Hoya’s company has found a good solution. And is that Joseph Diaz (31-1-1, 15 KOs), who struggled with super featherweight and couldn’t seem to squeeze himself enough to do it, will be the one to fight Fortuna on July 9, in what will also be a clash of high voltage.

The former world champion will be able to return to the ring in a new category, with a not easy debut at lightweight against the experienced Dominican.

It will be an event that, like all those organized by Golden Boy, we can enjoy live through DAZN.