Joints, beers and donuts in exchange for the COVID-19 vaccine in the US

15 minutes. Beers, joints, donuts, baseball tickets … are the “icing on the cake” with which the United States (USA), from north to south and from east to west, is encouraging its citizens to receive the COVID vaccine -19 and can reach your ambitious immunization goals in two months.

In Washington DC, the Muriel Bowser mayor’s office organized this Thursday an afternoon of “Beer for a Vaccine” at the Kennedy Center. A group of people met there, including Bryan Benaiges, a 24-year-old young man of Cuban origin who came with his brother and enjoyed the “liquid gold” after the injection.

“I came for the vaccine, I wanted the Johnson & Johnson shot, which is only one, and the beer is the cherry on top (the icing on the cake). I sent a message to my brother to go together as something social and we feel better and freer, “he said feeling” lucky “and wishing for an improvement for Latin America.

Susana Castillo, the mayor’s press director, assured that in the Latino community in the US “there are still a lot of questions about vaccine safety, so fun events like this give people more incentive“.

“(The vaccine) is free, free transportation is given through Uber and we give free beer. There are no excuses. In an hour and a half 100 people have come. Besides, there are other points. We are going to have more events, because different businesses they have called on the government to help, “he said.

Race to the 4th of July

The country has the arduous task of convincing the undecided in a race against time until July 4, Independence Day “of the virus”, in the words of President Joe Biden. The goal is for 70% of adults to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and for about 160 million people to be immunized. In U.S.A.

Finding vaccines is no longer an impossible mission that depends on hunting down leftover doses or fighting to the click of a button for a date. However, after expanding access by age, strengthening the supply and reaching the doses to the large pharmacy chains throughout the country, now it is sometimes the health workers who look for patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 57% of adults in the US have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 106 million the full schedule. Despite this, the pace is slowing down. There is a part of the population not willing to receive the puncture, between 20 and 40%, according to different surveys.

That is where governments and companies have displayed their creativity with a multitude of incentives that form almost a catalog. They are aimed, above all, at the youngest, seduced since March by offers such as the free donut from the famous Krispy Kreme franchise, one of the first firms to reward those vaccinated.

Extensive catalog

With a claim similar to this Thursday, New Jersey promotes the Shot and a Beer program. The vaccination card grants free drinks in breweries, some bars in the French Quarter of New Orleans put doses on a par with shots and the Budweiser brand invites those who submit their photographic evidence of their puncture to a round.

In the Big Apple, capital of baseball, the Yankees and the Mets partnered with the authorities to offer vaccinations on game days and also give away the ticket. Heading into summer, the city is considering offering tourists unique doses at the city’s main attractions, such as Times Square.

The proposal of Memphis, which created a raffle of vehicles to choose from among various Chevrolet and Nissan models among its participating residents providing your complete vaccination data.

No less important, others chose to offer money. Detroit has the “good neighbor” program. That is, $ 50 gift cards for anyone who takes a resident to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state of Maryland proposes to pay $ 100 to its officials if they get vaccinated and commit to receiving future extra doses.

Puncture joints

And for those who prefer to relax in a different way, the events of Joints for Jabs (joints in exchange for punctures) gave a total of 6,000 laugh cigarettes to long lines of vaccinated peoplein both Washington DC and New York, where recreational marijuana was recently approved.

Adam Eidinger, co-founder of DC Marijuana Justice (DCMJ), a pro-cannabis community group that organized 2 distributions on April 20 (which in the US is written 4/20, the marijuana code), assured that “Since then, more joints have been given to vaccinated people who have requested one“.

“There are people who didn’t want to be the first to get vaccinated and some want to be the last. Having an event with a dual political message like being cannabis pro-science and vaccine pro-science worked for the 4/20 party and the opening of general availability. of vaccines, “he declared.