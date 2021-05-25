joint, young and technical

Aragonès takes possession (Photo: Alberto Estévez / EFE)

The new Government of Pere Aragonés (38 years old) boasts the youngest president of the modern Generalitat, since he rejuvenates to an average of 47 years. With 8 women and 6 men who will take office this Wednesday, the 14 councilors present a more technical profile.

These are the new consellers of the Generalitat of Catalonia, a cabinet in which only two repeat, Jordi Puigneró -new strong man of JxCat upon ascending to the vice-presidency- and Teresa Jordà, republican who reinforces his portfolio of Agriculture with Climate Action.

JORDI PUIGNERÓ, VICE PRESIDENT AND CONSELLER OF DIGITAL POLICIES, INFRASTRUCTURES AND URBAN AGENDA (JXCAT): Born in Sant Cugat del Vallès (1974), he comes from the independence branch of Convergència and is part of the circle of trust of former president Carles Puigdemont. In his time as Minister of Digital Policies, this engineer promoted the launch of the first nanosatellite of the Generalitat, the deployment of fiber optics and the first steps of 5G. He dealt with the cyberattack on the Generalitat for the sovereign consultation of 9N.

It appears in the summary of the “Volhov case” since the Civil Guard believes that it supported a cryptocurrency project to give financial stability to Catalonia and divert funds to Waterloo. Some of his phrases on Twitter are controversial, such as the one he made in 2012 coinciding with the London Olympics: “Do you know what the difference is between a Spaniard and a Mongol? A medal”.

LAURA VILAGRÀ. CONSELLERA DE PRESIDENCIA (ERC): Laura Vilagrà (Santpedor, Barcelona, ​​1976) is a political scientist with many years of membership in ERC who was mayor of Santpedor between 2003 and 2015 and a member of Parliament between 2006 and 2011.

