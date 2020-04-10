The coronavirus is a global pandemic that does not understand borders, political colors and all kinds of citizen affiliations, hence it is a general problem that must be fought with everyone’s effort. So much so that today Google and Apple have announced a joint effort in creating a contact tracking system, like others that have already been launched in various countries, to facilitate the launch of these apps.

On some occasions we have talked about Singapore having the most effective app for managing the coronavirus pandemic through mobile phones. An app that allowed to use the Bluetooth connection to track and mark close contacts, so that it was easy to locate possible infected. Now Google and Apple will standardize a simulate system for your operating systems, both Android and iOS.

First an API, then a more complete platform

“Across the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect people and make society work again. Software developers are contributing by creating technical tools to help fight the virus and save lives. “

This is the start of the statement published by Google but signed in collusion with Apple. A statement in which it is made public that both companies have signed a collaboration agreement to create the necessary support for the proliferation of coronavirus-infected tracking tools. The statement says that privacy will be at the center of both solutions, because one will be created for iOS and one for Android.

The two companies agree that having tools to trace the trail of possible infections based on the proximity of mobile phones is important in the fight against the coronavirus. Hence, both Apple and Google have committed to launching a joint solution that will operate natively on both systems, and that will allow to use the Bluetooth connection from our phones to create a list of people with whom we have had contact.

The first step of the joint project will be released in May, an API for iOS and Android

The solution will be implemented in two steps, and one of them will consist of an API for both iOS and Android that allows the different apps to access these tracking tools in a safe and native way. In addition, the companies have set the date for the two launches, the first of which, the API, will be in the month of May.

“First, in May, both companies will launch APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using applications from public health authorities. These official applications will be available for users to download through their respective application stores.”

Thus, the APIs will be common to both operating systems so that the applications created from them can work seamlessly centrally, regardless of the type of phone they are running on. The second part of the solution will consist on a tracking platform Contacts based on Bluetooth connections even broader, going one step beyond the initial API.

Thanks to these launches, and being treated together and natively, all developed applications can be connected to each other, regardless of which government implements them. “Privacy, transparency and consent are paramount in this effort, and we hope to build this functionality in consultation with stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to review,” the statement said.

