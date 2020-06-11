The next version of Xiaomi’s custom layer, MIUI 12, is on track to extend to all the brand’s mobiles, including international versions. AND three new smartphones join the test of the global beta version: the owners of a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Pocophone F1 can now sign up to receive it.

MIUI 12 is a review of the custom layer of Xiaomi phones that points to a aesthetic refinement with new animations, spectacular live wallpapers and with a strong emphasis on the protection of privacy and security. The said MIUI 12 has been testing in China for a couple of months, and the time has come to access the software globally: Xiaomi has launched global recruitment with the first handful of phones. Three well-known have just joined.

Recruitment continues to test MIUI 12

Xiaomi withdrew the global beta to retain the testing process for its Chinese models. Once this process is advanced, with a version of the layer already almost definitive, the brand has started the global test, expanding the update progressively to thus contain as much as possible errors. The Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9T were the first to access said global test. And now it extends to three very popular models for the brand: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Pocophone F1.

The global beta cannot be downloaded directly since Xiaomi must accept all participants (ROMs have not been filtered at the moment). For this reason, and whenever you have one of the demanded phones, you have to carry out the following process to sign up for the MIUI 12 global beta:

Access this document created by Xiaomi.

Fill in the required data by checking which mobile you have in your possession (Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or Pocophone F1).

Send the document and wait: Xiaomi will contact you in the event that your proposal is chosen for the MIUI 12 stable global beta.

Despite being called beta, the truth is that the current version of MIUI 12 is practically final and stableThere should be no problems with your installation. So, if you have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Pocophone F1, and you want to be one of the first to try MIUI 12, do not hesitate to sign up. Remember: the gaps available to test the new version of the layer are limited.

