Join crypto and anime like NFT

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Anime – The Japanese form of animation is a popular form of entertainment around the world. It has a large following and a dominant market share in the global animation market. The growing popularity has also created a demand for anime collectibles. Amid growing demand, Project Senpai introduces an equally popular form of asset: cryptocurrencies into the mix by creating Chibi-style NFTs with anime characters.

Based on the Ethereum blockchain, Project Senpai creates a complete ecosystem of crypto-themed NFT anime complete with few DeFi features. The ecosystem includes the ERC20 $ SENPAI native utility token, the $ KOHAI secondary token, ERC-1155 NFT Waifus anime cards, a stakeout mechanism, and physical watercolor drawings.

Collect, trade and win

All of the collectible watercolor and NFT designs created by Project Senpai are handcrafted and available in limited quantities. Based on their rarity, minted collectible NFT cards are currently classified into 4 categories: Bronze (50 Coins), Silver (25 Coins), Gold (5 Coins), and the coveted Single Coin Black. It takes 15 days to a whole month for the platform to create each collectible which is then offered to $ SENPAI token holders and also listed on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

Project Senpai also plans to introduce special “Limited” design NFTs that signify specific events that can be won through contests or by redeeming other eligible NFT collections.

All NFT collectibles issued by Project Senpai will have a fixed base price that will remain static, and any price changes during an open market transaction will be demand-driven and will remain above the set price.

Get rewards in the Senpai project

There is no shortage of rewards in Project Senpai. The NFTs issued by the project will be part of one or more collections. Those users who collect different cards to complete a collection and redeem it on the platform will receive a limited NFT collectible, which will be extremely rare and can be of great value.

Other ways to earn rewards in the Senpai Project ecosystem include NFT farming using $ SENPAI where participants are rewarded with TGC (Trading Card Game) NFT, or by wagering $ SENPAI to receive the $ KOHAI token as a reward. These $ KOHAI secondary tokens can be used to purchase certain $ KOHAI-only NFTS.

$ SENPAI token holders also have the opportunity to be part of a members-only Senpai Club, an exclusive Project Senpai community with access to events to see their favorite waifu in disguise of a specific cryptocurrency and win NFT from limited events.

Club Senpai members receive unique NFT collections that are not otherwise available on the open market or through any of the other rewards programs.

Project Senpai creates an attractive NFT-based economy around pop culture. It’s a fun platform where the community can create their own collectible collections and if the collection is popular enough, they can choose to emerge with a small fortune on their hands.

Learn more about the Senpai Project at: https://projectsenp.ai/