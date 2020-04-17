Congresswoman Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP) said on Friday that she managed to negotiate with the government a contribution of 15.9 billion reais from the Treasury for credit to micro-companies affected by the coronavirus, compared to 10.9 billion reais that had been signaled by the economic team, forecasting a vote on the project next Wednesday.

“This made it possible for me to get a great deal on interest with Caixa. This way we will help a lot more people,” she said.

According to the deputy, interest on loans will be Selic, currently at 3.75% per year, plus a “small percentage” remuneration. According to Joice, the credit model in his report predicts the Treasury assuming 85% of the default risk.

The congresswoman’s opinion, which is being finalized, represents a change in the strategy of the economic team to help microenterprises in the face of the conflicted environment in Congress after President Jair Bolsonaro made harsh criticisms of the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), in an interview with CNN.

Initially, the team of Minister Paulo Guedes had tried to hitch a ride on a project by Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) to sign his credit proposal for micro-companies, which provided for the Treasury’s contribution. But the substitute for Senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) approved in the Senate ended up with a larger and more complex scope than the one demanded in the crisis, in the view of economics technicians.

After coming close to announcing a 10 billion reais package that would be entirely made possible by Caixa Econômica Federal, the government then decided to work on the Mello project that came to the Chamber, seeking to build a text with the approval of the House, said two sources from the team with direct knowledge of the subject.

The economic team presented the suggestion of creating a guarantee fund with the resources of the Treasury, but Joice said that he is still studying whether this is the best way out.

“I need to assess whether this fund will be a way of bureaucratizing the process and preventing the ease of loans,” he said.

