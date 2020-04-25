PSL leader in the Chamber, deputy Joice Hasselmann (SP), a former government leader, decided on Friday, 24, to file an impeachment request from President Jair Bolsonaro. She accuses the president of a crime of responsibility for ideological falsehood and for interfering in an investigation by the Federal Police to obstruct justice and benefit her children. The complaint is based on information revealed earlier in the resignation speech by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro.

Federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP)

Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil / Estadão

The most serious crime, according to the parliamentarian, was the attempt to intervene in the Federal Police to gain access to confidential data from investigations, such as intelligence reports, as reported by Moro. The deputy says that the president could assist his own parliamentary children, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

“In a scenario where the children of the President of the Republic, especially Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro, are part of several investigated scandals, Jair Bolsonaro would like to put in charge of the Federal Police someone who was in a condition of subservience to him, at your command, pass on this sensitive information, especially if it includes any considerations about your children, to then take appropriate measures and manipulate such information “, says the document.

“What Jair Bolsonaro pleads with access to the data of confidential investigations, invariably, is to place the supervision of such activities, which are the responsibility of the Public Ministry, to his sieve, being able, in a privileged position, to learn facts and data of his interest, and may even assist their children in the accusations that hover over them, given that they will have access to the data directly from their source of harvest. . “

The parliamentarian accuses Bolsonaro of intending to “influence or even lead the evidence production, distorting the administrative investigation activity to protect his allies”.

The complaint says that Bolsonaro, when pressing Moro, would have tried to influence subordinate authorities “to have access to information about investigations that he should not have, distorting the investigative system for his benefit and / or that of his family, subtracting his own and third-party benefits” .

According to the complaint, the crime of ideological falsehood occurred because Bolsonaro inserted in the Official Diary of the Union Moro’s signature and the information that former Federal Police director-general Maurício Valeixo was exonerated at his request. The facts were contested by Moro, who said that there was no request from the subordinate and that he learned of the dismissal when it was already published.

In fact, says the whistleblower, the president “was solely responsible” for Valeixo’s resignation, but “pleaded for political support in his decision, making it clear that the dismissal had occurred after composition between him, the former director and the then minister” “. With the complaint ready, Joice went to the official residence of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), to inform him of the decision. He plans to file the play later this evening at the Chamber of Deputies.

“There remains the practice of crimes of responsibility by the President of the Republic, whether by allowing, expressly or tacitly, the violation of federal law of public order; or by using the authorities under his immediate subordination to practice abuse of distorting norms and principles that inform the provision of public positions. In conclusion, it is concluded that the President of the Republic committed crimes of Responsibility against the exercise of political, individual and social rights, as well as in the face of probity in the administration, “argue Joice and five lawyers who sign the piece.

.