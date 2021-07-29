Johnson’s comic moment with an umbrella looks like a scene from Mr. Bean

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has become mocked in the last hours for their trouble handling an umbrella correctly leaving two scenes of viral meat that They seem taken from an episode of the Mr. Bean series, the popular character played by the British Rowan Atkinson. In one he had a ‘battle’ with this object, which was constantly being turned around by the wind, causing laughter from those around him. In another, during an interview with a network, he placed it in such a way that it prevented it from fulfilling its main function: to prevent it from getting wet.

The first of those moments took place during the Opening ceremony of the UK Police Memorial with which you want to honor and remember the fallen officers in the act of service. Designed, as noted by the BBC, as a large door ajar as a symbol of that threshold that policemen cross every day makes a “potential danger”, it is the result of a fundraising that has lasted six years.

The Police Arboretum Memorial Trust in Staffordshire consists of a monument designed by Walter Jack and a landscaped setting by Charlotte Rathbone. Various police and government authorities and relatives of the agents attended his inauguration. Among those in attendance, the Prime Minister and Prince Charles, sitting next to him. At one point it started to rain and Johnson unfolded his umbrella without much luck.

First handed it to Home Secretary Priti Patel, sitting in the row behind him. But this one rejected the offer. Then to johnson it was closed the umbrella and when he tried to open it again the wind played a trick on him turning it over. And that’s when the first laughs, in which the heir to the throne also participated, turning to contemplate for himself the battle of the one who leads the country trying to keep the umbrella open.

And from the live laughs during a solemn act, to the teasing on social networks, where the video has not stopped being shared and commented on by Internet users in the face of the obvious humor of it.

But that moment of struggle with the umbrella has not been the only one that Boris Johnson has left in a somewhat bumpy week for him in that regard. The other video with him and the same gadget as the protagonist is a live interview on televisionn where you try to use it so as not to get soaked without much success.

“The biggest task facing Boris Johnson today: learning to use an umbrella effectively,” said Charlie Proctor, a royal correspondent, about these images. Along the same lines, British film critic Matt Anderson titled the video published by Sky News as “Boris Johnson – using an umbrella for the first time.”

It is not very clear what intentions the British Prime Minister had in placing the umbrella in this way, but perhaps he only wanted it not to obstruct the camera shot. In any case, it failed to give it the use for which it was created. He was talking about important things, about a reform of the law to fight crime, but the leading role was taken by another matter.

