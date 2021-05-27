Johnson’s Chickenpox Feasts for Immunity

Nowadays The United Kingdom is a true benchmark in vaccination all over the planet. The speed of immunization has meant that in just 5 months they have been administered more than 60 million doses, while more than 56% of the population already has at least one puncture. A few numbers that have boosted Boris Johnson’s approval rating.

There is no doubt that vaccination management has been successful, but the same cannot be said for the way the pandemic was managed. In the months of February and March 2020 the government failed miserably, as revealed by the one who was then the prime minister’s closest adviser: Dominic Cummings.

Boris Johnson just days before catching coronavirus in March 2020. (Leon Neal / Pool via REUTERS)

The strategist, who was for several years Johnson’s right-hand man and the great architect of Brexit, is appearing before a parliamentary committee that is analyzing the authorities’ handling of the coronavirus and seems determined to pull the blanket and to count in great detail the chaos that was experienced at number 10 Downing Street when the pandemic jumped from the Asian continent to the European one.

From the beginning, Johnson’s strategy was to achieve herd immunity. While other neighboring countries such as Spain, France or Italy imposed home confinements, the British authorities defended that there were many infections that allowed a significant part of the population to develop defenses.

And one of the ideas that was discussed, as revealed by Cummings, was that of throw chickenpox-style parties to achieve herd immunity.

Chickenpox parties were common when the vaccine didn’t exist and consisted of encouraging uninfected children to interact with the one who did have it with the aim of getting them infected. Although it was a practice discouraged by doctors, the main advantage was that the child overcame the disease at an early age and thus did not have it later in adulthood, when it was most bothersome and could have worse effects.

According to the strategist’s words, this thesis was defended by Mark Sedwill, cabinet secretary and national security adviser, who even insisted that Johnson appear on television to ask people to held coronavirus spread parties, something that finally did not happen.

Dominic Cummings seems determined to pull the blanket. (Photo by Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

Another controversial measure that was considered in Downing Street was that the prime minister appeared on television in February 2020 and the virus will be injected live to show society that there was supposedly no danger.

It should be remembered that Boris Johnson was finally infected early in the pandemic (at the end of March) and ended admitted to intensive care before the rapid deterioration of his health.

The day of the collapse

In addition Cummings has emphasized on a key day, March 12, 2020, that showed the lack of control that existed in the Government. On that day, while it was being discussed whether to start home confinement, The United States asked the United Kingdom support in a bombing campaign in the Middle East, while Carrie Symonds, Johnson’s fiancee, demanded that the press office respond to a media story about the couple and their dog.

Three issues that were on the table that provoked, according to the strategist, “An insane situation.”

The conclusion of the story is well known. Finally on March 23, 2020, a couple of weeks later than the rest of European countries, the British government imposed home confinement, Although it was already late because the country became one of the countries in the world hardest hit by the pandemic.

Although infections have been remitting as vaccination progressed, currently the United Kingdom is the seventh nation globally in number of cases, with more than 4.4 million, and the fifth in deaths with more than 127,000. A management of the pandemic that with indecisions and errors has possibly cost deaths that could have been avoided.

Evolution of coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom (Worlometers.info)

As for Cummings, finally in November 2020 he was fired as senior advisor to Boris Johnson and has since missed an opportunity to be critical of the government. It should be remembered that the strategist was involved in numerous controversies after repeatedly skipping confinement.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, it is gradually becoming known what happened in the corridors of Downing Street and how faced a threat that today already adds more than 3.5 million deaths worldwide.

