CROMWELL, Connecticut, USA (AP) – Dustin Johnson clinched the Travelers Championship victory Sunday to end a long drought of title drought and extend his streak of consecutive seasons to 13 with at least one earned.

Johnson closed with a round of 67 strokes, 3 under par, beating Kevin Streelman on an TPC River Highlands field with no public presence. Johnson’s last victory had been in Mexico City in March 2019.

« Very proud to extend the streak and I want to keep it, » Johnson said. « It was such a long time between wins, so I hope it won’t take long for the next one. »

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus chained at least one title in 17 years in a row. Johnson left without a win in 2014 but is credited with a triumph for the 2013-14 season for dedicating himself in the fall of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour changed the end of his season in 2013.

Johnson landed the par on the 18th hole, par-4, receiving applause from club and PGA employees, as well as journalists. They were the only witnesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished with a cumulative 261, 19 under par, for his 21st title on the PGA Tour.

Streelman also signed a 67.

World number one Rory McIlroy was tied for 11th place, with 13 under par, after 67.

Phil Mickelson, in his first tournament after turning 50, followed his initial rounds of 64 and 63 with two 71 to get 11 under par.

A total of seven withdrawals by COVID-19 occurred during the Connecticut tournament, with three positives among the players. Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy retired earlier in the week, while Dylan Frittelli tested positive on Sunday.

The PGA Tour has slightly modified its health protocol for the coronavirus due to what happened during the week. Players, caddies and everyone else who is « in the bubble » will have to test negative before they can enter the Detroit Golf Club facilities for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.