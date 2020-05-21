British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be subject to a criminal investigation for allegedly taking advantage of his position as mayor of London in his day to favor an American businesswoman.

This was established this Thursday by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), a police supervisor, after investigating the alleged links between Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri, which last year caused great controversy in the United Kingdom.

The head of the conservative government denied at all times that he had acted to benefit the businesswoman.

However, the aforementioned body admitted today that Johnson had a “close association” with the 35-year-old woman, and that perhaps there was an “intimate relationship” between them, but no arguments were found to proceed with a criminal investigation into the conduct of the conservative leader when he was first mayor (between 2008 and 2016).

Last year, the City Council of the British capital asked that independent supervisory body to investigate the prime minister for allegedly incurring a conflict of interest in benefiting the businesswoman and former model.

According to the British media, Arcuri, an entrepreneur in the technology sector, received around 141,000 euros in public money and privileged access to various trade missions of the London consistory abroad.

In addition, the head of government, 55, would have participated, when he was mayor, as a guest speaker in presentations by the Arcuri company.

After learning of the decision of the supervisory body, the London City Council Assembly reported that it will do its own investigation to establish if Arcuri allegedly received public money and if he had privileged access to trade missions abroad when they were headed by the then ruler.

Until now, the prime minister, who was married to Marina Wheeler when he was first mayor, has not wanted to say if he came to have an extramarital relationship with Arcuri, as some media maintain.

“The IOPC was specifically investigating whether he (Johnson) committed a criminal offense,” Len Duvall, a Labor member of the London assembly, said today.

“Anyone holding a public office, whether as the mayor of London or as prime minister, is expected to abide by the principles of public life, which include integrity, selflessness, openness and honesty,” Duvall added.

The case came to light in September last year following an investigation by the Sunday newspaper “The Sunday Times.”

A spokesman for the prime minister today expressed satisfaction at the IOPC’s decision to dismiss this complaint against Johnson, which he deemed to be politically motivated and “unfounded.”

.