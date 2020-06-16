The British government of Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure on Tuesday to extend free meals for disadvantaged children during the summer, a campaign led by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The British government had announced earlier this month that a program that allowed modest families to receive grocery shopping vouchers of £ 15 ($ 18.8) per child per week, put in place when confinement had forced schools and their canteens to close, it will not be prolonged during the summer school holidays.

« I know what it is to be hungry, » wrote the 22-year-old English international Rashford, in a gallery published Tuesday in the conservative newspaper The Times, stressing that he knows to what extent it would have an effect if the government reversed the decision. It affects 1.3 million children, since he was one of them ten years ago.

The Labor opposition appealed to hold a debate in Parliament and try to obtain the extension of the device.

Rashford and his campaign were supported by conservative MPs, such as the chairman of the education commission, Robert Halfon, who called the player « an inspiration and a hero of our time. »

In his text on Tuesday, Rashford asks deputies from all parties to « put their rivalry aside » and show « solidarity » on a subject that can affect « the stability of families and across the country for generations to come. »

In charge of education issues in the Labor Party, Rep. Rebecca Long-Bailey estimated that it would be « insensitive » for the government not to take « this small step to ease the economic pressure » that weighs on households and « ensure that children can eat during the summer holidays. «

According to The Times, the extension of the device would cost 120 million pounds (130 million euros, 151 million dollars).

From the beginning of the confinement, Rashford mobilized for this cause, remembering that he too, belonging to a family of 5 children with modest incomes, had often only been able to feed himself thanks to the help of his school.

