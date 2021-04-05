Johnson, Thomas and Rahm still on the podium the week of the Masters

Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin thomas and spanish Jon rahm remain solid in the first three positions of the world golf rankings the week in which the Augusta Masters.

In a list that does not undergo changes in the top10, the most significant rise is starring a former world number one, the American Jordan sppieth, who won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, his first PGA Tour title in four years.

With your victory, Spieth rises from 53 to 38 place on the list and overtakes Spanish Sergio garcia, which falls back to 40, just ahead of English Justin rose.

The Augusta Masters It will be played from Thursday, after the organization of the PGA Tour and the PGA of America issued statements last Saturday in response to the controversial new voting law in the state of Georgia to confirm that the tournament will be played in its traditional home of the Augusta National Golf Club.

In late March, civil rights groups launched a campaign in favor of petitioning the PGA Tour for the Masters to be played outside the state of Georgia.

The civil groups’ petition came in response to the voting law recently passed by that state.

One such group, the National Coalition for Black Justice (NBJC), demanded that the Masters rule against the law: “The PGA Tour and the Masters are committed to helping diversify golf and address racial inequalities in this country., and we hope that they will not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law, but also take action. ”

1. Dustin Johnson (United States) 11.06

2. Justin Thomas (United States) 9.30

3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.52

4. Collin Morikawa (United States) 7.37

5. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 7.30

6. Xander Schauffele (United States) 6.70

7. Patrick Reed (United States) 6.11

8. Tyrrell Hatton (England) 5.91

9. Webb Simpson (United States) 5.82

10. Patrick Cantlay (United States) 5.72

…

40. Sergio García (Spain) 2.65