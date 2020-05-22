Boris Johnson, this Wednesday, at the door of Downing Street, in London.TOLGA AKMEN / EL PAÍS

Boris Johnson may be the very proof that covid-19 causes loss of smell. In this case, of political smell. The British Government has finally rectified its initial claim, not only to continue charging foreign health personnel an extra surcharge on their taxes for enjoying the public health service themselves, but to increase that payment by more than 50% from October. They are currently required to pay about 440 euros a year, and Downing Street intended to raise the fee to almost 700 euros. Surveys have indicated the unpopularity of that measure just when those professionals have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. EU doctors and nurses were exempt for now, but the Brexit threat would deprive them by the end of the year of that exceptionality.

They are about 65,000 of the more than 150,000 non-British professionals, representing 13% of the staff of the National Health Service. The Labor opposition, led by Keir Starmer, had announced its intention to push a motion against the surcharge, and earlier this Wednesday had demanded Johnson to rethink such a poorly defensible decision. “I have thought a lot about the matter, and I recognize that I myself have benefited from your care and attention. But we must be realistic. These surcharges represent more than a billion euros for the National Health Service (NHS), and in the current circumstances it is very difficult to obtain alternative ways of financing, “defended Johnson in the House of Commons. After his visit to the Intensive Care Unit, the Prime Minister praised the Portuguese nurse and the New Zealand nurse who had treated him during that time.

He did not convince many of his conservative co-religionists, who called the decision “immoral” and “wicked,” with his argument. “I am very proud of my match, but let’s say this was not his best hour. These people have saved lives, and in return we gave them a bill, ”said Andrew Boff, the Conservative leader in the London Assembly. “Given the sacrifices we have seen during the pandemic, we must think differently about how we treat healthcare and residential care staff who already have very low salaries. And one way to rethink that deal is to remove that surcharge, ”former Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on the BBC. It was precisely Hunt who, as Minister of Health, introduced the extra tax.

Both the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Medicine and the British Medical Association (AMB) had harshly criticized the Government’s plans and sent a letter to the Prime Minister explaining that the claim to scratch extra resources for the NHS It was counterproductive, in a time of great shortage of professionals. “The government has erroneously concluded that immigrants do not pay their taxes like the rest of the world. With this decision, what they will do is pay twice to use the NHS (…) This surcharge what it does is penalize doctors who choose to come to the UK to work in an underfunded service, with few staff and few resources ”Said Chaand Nagpaul, president of the AMB.

It has been the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, in charge of camouflaging this Thursday the drastic turn of the Government in an issue that threatened to become a new headache. “The Prime Minister has asked the Minister of the Interior and I to study the possible way to eliminate this surcharge as soon as possible in the case of foreign health personnel. It is clear that in the effort that we ask everyone to support the NHS, they do it every day in a direct way ”, Hancock explained with evident discomfort every time he was asked about the reason for the new government lurch.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe