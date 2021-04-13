Johnson orders an investigation into former prime minister Cameron and financier Greensill

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. (Photo: SIMON DAWSON / GTRES)

British leader Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation on Monday into the Anglo-Australian financial firm Greensill Capital, after it was revealed that former Prime Minister David Cameron sought support from the Executive for that company.

In recent weeks, local media have uncovered that the former conservative president contacted the current head of the Economy, Rishi Sunak, to try to facilitate access to emergency funds for the firm – which in March declared bankruptcy – for which Cameron worked after leaving the Executive in 2016.

Australian financier Lex Greensill, head of the company, had previously acted as an unpaid advisor to the Executive led by Cameron (in power between 2010 and 2016).

“The Cabinet Office has requested an independent review on behalf of the prime minister” to establish Greensill’s access to “executive finances,” official sources have indicated.

“He will inquire into how contracts were forged”

In addition, they have added that Johnson wants to ensure “that the Government is completely transparent in this type of activity” and that investigation “will also investigate how contracts were forged and how company representatives interacted with the Government.”

Cameron has accepted that he should have communicated with the government “only through formal channels” rather than with text messages to Sunak and has recognized that there are “important lessons to be learned”.

Last month, the so-called Lobbying Consultants Registry Office revealed that Cameron was being investigated for his alleged pressure on members of the Executive in 2020 in order to obtain loans for the aforementioned firm, of which he was an advisor.

