Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it would stop selling its baby powder in the United States and Canada, saying demand for the item had dropped after what it called “misinformation” about product safety amid a flood of legal challenges.

J&J faces more than 19,000 consumer lawsuits alleging that its talc causes cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen. Many of the lawsuits are pending with a US district judge in New Jersey.

In its statement, J&J said it “remains firmly confident in the safety of its baby powder”, citing “decades of scientific studies”.

J&J faced intense questioning about the safety of its baby powder after an investigative . report in 2018 found that the company had known for decades that there was asbestos in its powder.

The . article caused a sharp drop in shares that wiped out about $ 40 billion of J&J’s market value in one day and created a public relations crisis, with the conglomerate facing broad questions about the possible health effects of one of its most emblematic products.

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it had stopped sending talc when the Covid-19 crisis limited purchases and production, and that it would now decrease sales in North America.

“Demand for Johnson’s talcum powder in North America has been declining, due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation about their safety and a constant flood of publicity about the actions against the product,” he said in a statement. .

