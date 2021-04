Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on hold following six cases of rare blood clots in the brain along with a low number of blood clotting cells known as platelets. In the US, approximately 7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered. About the symptoms that could indicate that you are suffering from one of these rare cases of clots, Dr. Marisa Azaret spoke with Dr. Felipe Lobelo, epidemiologist at Emory University.