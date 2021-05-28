Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized in Mexico

Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 received authorization for emergency use in Mexico.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) gave authorization for this vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical Janssen-Cilag.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine, licensed

This emergency use authorization “certifies that the vaccine meets the requirements for quality, safety and efficacy necessary to be applied ”.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, called Ad26.COV2-S of Janssen-Cilag, against Covid-19 received a unanimous favorable opinion from the Cofepris expert panel.

The authorization for emergency use in Mexico is only valid for people over 18 years old.

No plans for Mexico

Despite the fact that in Mexico it would already be possible to apply this vaccine, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, indicated that the Mexican government has not contemplated buying it.

He assured that the country has a sufficient supply of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Cansino, Pfizer, Sputnik V and Sinovac.

López-Gatell added that he clarified that the authorization of Cofepris opens the possibility of using it if necessary or for Mexico to subscribe donation agreements, like the one you have with the United States.

American origin

This vaccine first received its authorization for emergency use, a few weeks ago, in the United States.

In this country, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considered that the known and potential benefits are greater than the known and potential risks.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 has been administered in eight million doses in the United States.

Thrombus cases

Of the total doses applied, only there are 15 registered cases of women who later developed the thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

CTS is a serious disease that involves formation of blood clots with a low level of platelets.

Janssen’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine conducted its clinical and experimental trials in July of last year.

Who is the vaccine not recommended for?

People with a history of anaphylaxis to any of the components of the vaccine should not receive it.

Anyone with body temperature above 38.5 degrees you should postpone vaccination until the fever subsides.

The vaccine It is not recommended for people under 18 years of age awaiting the results of new studies in that age group.

Is this vaccine safe for pregnant women?

While pregnancy exposes women to an increased risk of contracting Covid-19 Few data are available to evaluate the safety of this vaccine during pregnancy.

Why should pregnant women get vaccinated? The data speaks.

According to the WHO, pregnant women can receive the vaccine if the benefit outweighs the possible risks of the vaccine.

How is vaccination going in Mexico?

Until May 27, 27.2 million doses against Covid-19 have been applied in the country.

According to the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, on June 1, the vaccination for people aged 40 to 49 years.

It is intended to immunize 11.4 million people. Registration is open at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

In Mexico 222,657 people have died by Covid-19, which places the country in fourth place in the world, after the United States, Brazil and India.

(With information from the CDC, WHO and AFP)