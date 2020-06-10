Johnson & Johnson develops a coronavirus vaccine.

Photo:

Paul Kane / .

NEW YORK – The American group Johnson & Johnson announced this Wednesday that to start human trials for a coronavirus vaccine in the second half of July, anticipating their initial plans, which they planned to do in September.

In a statement, the company explained that it has been possible to “accelerate the clinical development” of the product thanks to the good data obtained so far with it, and contacts with regulators.

In this first human trial, the vaccine will be tested with 1,045 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55, as well as people over the age of 65, and it will take place in the United States and Belgium.

The company also reported that it is in discussions with regulators to also advance the next phase of testing, for which there is currently no date announced.

Meanwhile, the multinational based in New Brunswick (New Jersey) explained that It is increasing its production capacity and in discussions with partners around the world to ensure access to the vaccine globally.

If the vaccine is safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson aims to deliver more than 1 billion doses by 2021.

Currently, at least 124 vaccines for COVID-19 are in development, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), and at least a dozen of them are already in the phase of clinical trials.

Major pharmaceutical corporations working on the development of vaccines for coronavirus have committed to not seek profit while the pandemic lasts.

In total, more than seven million cases of coronaviruses have been registered in the world, according to the WHO, with more than 404,396 deaths confirmed by this organization until June 9.