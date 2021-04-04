Johnson & Johnson to take over plant with millions of damaged doses

15 minutes. Johnson & Johnson will be in charge of the supervision of a plant of the manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions, where some 15 million doses of the vaccine of the American pharmaceutical company against covid-19 were damaged during its production.

This was announced this Sunday by The New York Times, indicating that it is an “extraordinary measure” of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS, in English), after it was disclosed that in the facility located in Baltimore (Maryland) ingredients from Johnson & Johnson and pharmaceutical AstraZeneca vaccines were mixed.

The decision also foresees that the laboratory will no longer produce the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet received FDA authorization.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson indicated this Saturday that it is assuming “all responsibility for the manufacture of the drug substance for its covid-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facilities.”

“The company is adding dedicated leaders to operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of personnel from manufacturing operations, quality and techniques to work with the company’s specialists already in Emergent,” the statement said, without specifying more details.

Waiting for authorization

The pharmaceutical company pointed out that the doses distributed to date “have complied with the rigorous quality standards of the company and the regulations.” And he foresaw that at the end of May he will deliver “about 100 million individual doses” to the United States Government.

“The company continues to work closely with the FDA to obtain authorization for the use of the Emergent Bayview facility,” he added.

Last Wednesday, J&J had reported that a batch “did not meet the quality standards at Emergent Biosolutions.” And he clarified that this “never went to the filling and finishing stages” of its manufacturing process.

According to the note, the plant is not yet licensed to manufacture the drug for its vaccine.

For its part, the New York newspaper assured that the FDA has not authorized the distribution of any of the doses of J & j manufactured by Emergent. And he estimated that it will take weeks for the plant to receive authorization to distribute any of the doses it has produced.

The Emergent plant, the newspaper noted, received $ 628 million in June last year to develop vaccines against the coronavirus.

That facility was contracted by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, the version added.