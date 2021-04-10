Johnson & Johnson to reduce the number of vaccines to be delivered next week

15 minutes. The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will reduce by 80% next week the number of vaccines it will deliver in the US after the production problems it has registered in a Baltimore plant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government assigned just 700,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the various states across the country. It is a figure drastically lower than 4.9 million this week.

The decline will complicate the mass vaccination campaign that is being carried out in the United States, where the number of people eligible to receive doses is constantly increasing, since in more than 30 states vaccines have been opened to all adults over 16 years of age .

Production plant accident

J&J is expected to deliver a relatively low weekly amount of doses until it gets authorization from the US authorities of a production company of a Baltimore plant that has been having problems, confirmed this Friday in a press conference the coordinator of the White House COVID-19 Response, Jeff Zients.

Apparently, in the facilities, belonging to the Emergent BioSolutions firm, J&J and AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients were “accidentally” mixed in March. This spoiled up to 15 million doses from Johnson & Johnson and forced the authorization of the factory’s production lines to be delayed.

The same plant produces both doses of the J&J formula and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, aimed at fighting COVID-19.

The supply problems will not affect the European Union, since that region uses a supply chain independent from that of the US.

J&J dose production for Europe will begin at the end of April and the quantity of vaccines it will deliver is expected to remain the same. However, the EU is currently still reviewing cases of thrombi in people who received this serum.

Although the company did not make statements regarding the significant drop in vaccines that will reach the public next week, it did say that expects to meet its goal of delivering 100 million doses in the US by mid-year, and probably a good part of them before the end of May.