Johnson & Johnson recalls Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens from stores for having a carcinogenic substance



Benzene can be absorbed to varying degrees through the skin, by inhalation, or by mouth.

On a voluntary basis, Johnson & Johnson decided to recall some of its aerosol sunscreens. because they could be contaminated with a chemical that causes cancerr.

This is not the first time the company has recalled some of its products in recent months. It should be noted that in June alone, the FDA ordered Johnson & Johnson to throw out 60 million vaccines against Covid-19.

Regarding its sunscreens, the company announced that it will remove from store shelves batches of five lines of Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products. This action is taking place because found low benzene levels in some product tests.

Johnson & Johnson asked consumers to stop using these products and throw them away. In addition, the company asked consumers to contact their doctor if they have doubts about the possible effects on their health or if they have experienced any problems related to the use of these blockers.

It should be noted that benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, which means it has the potential to cause cancer depending on how much people are exposed to and for how long.

J & J’s Neutrogena brand recalled aerosol sunscreens include Beach Defense, Cool Dry Sport, Invisible Daily and Ultra Sheer versions.

Products come in different sizes and sun protection factors. Aveeno’s recalled aerosol is the Protect + Refresh version, according to Bloomberg.

Valisure, an independent testing laboratory in New Haven, Connecticut, said in May that found some widely used sunscreens that contained up to 6 parts per million benzene.

Valisure filed a petition with the Food and Drug Administration requesting that the products be recalled. Neutrogena topped the list of sunscreens with the highest levels of benzene.

The Valisure lab also detected benzene in CVS Health Corp.’s sunscreens.

Although it is not known exactly how this harmful substance may have gotten into these products, Valisure previously found benzene in some hand sanitizers that it may have gotten into when alcohol, which is its main ingredient, was purified. Something similar may have happened in the case of aerosol deodorants.

