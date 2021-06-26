Johnson & Johnson exits US opioid business

WASHINGTON.

The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson “will go out of the business of opioids nationwide “in USA, by virtue of a agreement for $ 230 million with New Yorkstate attorney general Letitia James said Saturday.

The agreement It allows Johnson & Johnson solve the litigation for “his role in feed the epidemic from opioids“, according to a statement from the prosecutor, who said that the company will distribute the Payments along the nine years.

It could also pay another $ 30 million in the first year if the state enacts new legislation to create an opioid fund.

Johnson & Johnson still faces other lawsuits in the country, including an ongoing trial in California.

The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc in countless communities in New York State and the rest of the country, leaving millions of people still addicted to dangerous and deadly opioids, “James said in the statement.

Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire, but today it is pledging to get out of the opioid business, not just in New York, but across the country. “

This includes both the manufacture and sale of opioids, according to the statement.

The $ 230 million will go toward prevention, treatment and education efforts about the dangers of these substances in New York State.

Johnson & Johnson, Purdue and other drug companies and distributors are accused of encouraging doctors to overprescribe opiates – initially reserved for patients with especially severe cancers – even though they are highly addictive.

Since 1999, this dependence has led many drug users to increasingly high doses and to acquire illicit substances such as heroin or fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opiate with a high risk of fatal overdose.

About 500,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the United States since then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s main public health agency, estimates that some 90,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, most of them from opioids.

