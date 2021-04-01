Johnson & Johnson delays a delivery in the US after mixing its vaccine with that of AstraZeneca due to an error

Pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will delay sending doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to US authorities after an error occurred at a Baltimore production plant where components of two different vaccines were mixed, The New York Times reported.

Apparently, in the facilities, belonging to the firm Emergent BioSolutions, ingredients of the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccine were mixed “accidentally” about 15 days ago, which missed up to 15 million doses Johnson & Johnson and has forced regulatory authorities to delay the authorization of the factory’s production lines.

The same plant produces both doses of the J&J formula and the pharmaceutical AstaZeneca, designed to combat covid-19.

In parallel, J&J has decided strengthen supervision from Emergent BioSolution to avoid future quality problems in production.

The ones used now, produced in the Netherlands

This postponement does not affect the doses currently being used in the US, as they have been produced in the Netherlands, where the production lines are approved by the US regulatory authorities.

However, it was expected that from April the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would begin to be produced in large quantities at the Baltimore plant, something that has now been called into question, according to The New York Times, which cites sources familiar with the matter.

US President Joe Biden promised on Monday that by April 19 90% of adults from the United States may request an appointment to be vaccinated against covid-19.