Johnson & Johnson defends safety of its vaccine against covid-19 | Video

Aran Maree, Johnson & Johnson’s chief pharmacist physician, defended the company’s COVID-19 vaccine after its use was suspended in the US on Tuesday, Maree said the balance between risk vs. benefit for the population is positive. Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) met Wednesday to determine possible changes to their recommendation, but the meeting ended without a vote. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, also spoke about the seriousness that the authorities take to the safety of vaccines.