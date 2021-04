Apr 16 (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson approached other COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, but Pfizer Inc. and Moderna refused, Wall Street reported Friday. Journal.

It only accepted AstraZeneca, which had been plagued for weeks by similar concerns about clotting, according to the report, which cites people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/2Q7E4Ho)

(Report of Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)