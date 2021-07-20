Johnson & Johnson and 3 distributors would pay US $ 26,000 million for opioid crisis in the US

15 minutes. The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson and 3 drug distributors reached a tentative agreement to pay 26,000 million dollars and thus close the lawsuits against them due to the opioid epidemic in the United States (USA).

Details of the agreement will be released this week, which may end a dispute of more than 2 years with the governments of 44 states and many other jurisdictions, several US media reported Monday.

The deal also involves opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. This agreement includes another 1,000 million dollars in the resolution of some complaints in the state of New York, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 26,000 million dollars of the agreement for the opioid epidemic includes 21,000 million dollars to be paid by the distributors and 5,000 million dollars that would run from Johnson & Johnson.

Between 1999 and 2019, nearly half a million people died in the United States from opioid overdoses obtained by prescription or illegally. State and municipal governments have been negotiating compensation for more than 2 years.

The plaintiffs

The plaintiffs are the governments of 44 states, which will have 30 days to decide whether to accept the settlement. This will require an effort to convince the governments of their municipalities that they incurred expenses to deal with the opioid epidemic.

In addition to the states, The plaintiffs include thousands of communities, from cities, counties, Native American tribes, and other jurisdictions.. They all fought for years in litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Washington Post explained that at least 44 states, 95% of cities, counties and other plaintiffs, and 90% of non-litigating jurisdictions must sign the compact to receive a portion of the awards.

“However, The tentative settlement is the closest this lengthy legal battle has come to a conclusion“the newspaper added. The newspaper quoted insiders familiar with the deal.

According to the US National Center for Health Statistics, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in the country in 2020. It was a 30% increase over the previous year’s figure, which had already been a record.

Of those deaths, 69,710 were attributed to opioid overdoses.

According to the US National Institute on Drug Abuse, opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids (such as fentanyl), and certain legally available pain relievers with a prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.