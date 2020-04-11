LONDON, Apr 11 (.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, while his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in the UK has yet to be seen. had reached.

The number of deaths in British hospitals from the virus has reached 9,875, with 917 more deaths recorded on Saturday.

Among those infected is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery in a hospital ward after spending three nights in intensive care.

“The prime minister continues to make very good progress,” said a Downing Street spokesman.

Britain imposed confinement three weeks ago in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, and ministers have been pleading with the British to respect the ban on social gatherings over Easter weekend, when much of the country is being bathed. by the sun and the spring weather.

“People have to stay home unless there is a very good reason not to,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

This message comes as pressure grows on the government to detail how long movement restrictions will last, representing confinement for many businesses that cannot operate.

Ministers have said the UK needs to get past the peak of the outbreak before changes can be made, and Hancock said that although the number of hospitalizations had started to decline, there was not enough evidence yet to be confident that the worst was over. .

“Our judgment is that we have not yet reached that point. We have not seen a sufficient flattening to be able to say that we have reached the maximum,” he told BBC radio.

The decision on confinement won’t be made until next week, according to the government, and some scientists have suggested that the peak may still be at some point. Hancock said “no one knows” when it will be.

“There are all kinds of suggestions. Your job is to make your best estimate and advise us and we have a lot of advice from different scientists,” he said.

The death rate is also expected to rise in the coming days, health authorities have warned, but say they hope that isolation measures will mean that the total number of deaths will be less than 20,000.

LACK OF PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Initially, Johnson gave a more modest response to the outbreak than other European leaders, but changed course when projections suggested that a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

The government has come under fire for its initial response and lack of preparedness, and there was criticism Saturday from doctors and nurses saying they had to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE). like masks and gloves.

Among those who died after testing positive for COVID-19 were 19 health workers, including 11 doctors.

The Royal College of Nurses said it was receiving calls about the shortage, saying some employees were “petrified.”

Hancock said 761 million PPE items had been delivered to the 1.4 million employees who worked for the National Health Service, but that there were problems ensuring they reached the front line.

“Clearly more needs to be done to ensure that everyone who needs it gets the PPE they need,” he said.

