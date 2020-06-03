UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a lengthy article in the newspaper “The Times” in which he asks China to give up applying the national security law in Hong Kong and that, if not, his country will offer citizenship to almost three million people.

Explaining in detail, Johnson pointed out that there are about 350,000 Hong Kong citizens with the “British National (Overseas)” passport and that another 2.5 million are eligible to obtain the document. Currently, with the BNO, it is possible to stay in the UK without a visa for up to six months.

“If China enforces its national security law, the British government will change our immigration rules and allow anyone with one of these Hong Kong passports to come to the UK for a renewable 12-month period and have future immigration rights, including the right to work, which puts them on a route to citizenship. That would be one of the biggest changes to the visa system in our history, “wrote the premier on Wednesday (03). To justify the measure, the Prime Minister gave a long explanation about the freedoms and peculiarities of the residents of Hong Kong, and about the economic power that the country represents for the region and the world. And he stressed the importance of an agreement signed in 1997, which brought the concept of “one country, two systems” – and this must be maintained by the Chinese.

“If China continues [com a implantação da lei], this would directly conflict with the obligations assumed at the signing of the declaration, a legally binding treaty registered with the United Nations. The United Kingdom will have no choice but to defend our deep ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, “he wrote.

“I hope that doesn’t happen. I still hope that China will remember that its responsibilities go hand in hand with strength and leadership. […] The United Kingdom wants nothing more for Hong Kong than ‘one country, two systems’. I hope that China wants the same. We will work together to make this happen “, concluded Johnson.

This is the second time that the British government has talked about facilitating citizenship of Hong Kong people who own the BNO. In late May, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the government was looking to help the approximately 350,000 citizens who have the document.

After the article was published, the Chinese government asked the British to stop trying to interfere with the issue and that these continued attacks could “turn against them”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian “advised” Britain to move away from the precipice, to abandon the Cold and Colonial War mentality, and recognize and respect the fact that Hong Kong has been returned “.

– Law passed: The controversial national security law, passed by the Chinese People’s Congress last week and which is in final formulation by Beijing, inserts seven new articles into the small Hong Kong Constitution.

The most controversial of them is article four, which deals with cases of “betrayal, secession, sedition and subversion”, terrorist acts and interference from international governments. With that, the legislation authorizes the use of repression against pro-democracy protesters and who ask for more freedoms in the territory.

The measure also authorizes Beijing to install government agencies and offices with its own autonomy, without having to go through local power. The legislation was passed after months of protests in Hong Kong, calling for greater freedom there, and was seen as a way to expand control of China across the territory.

