British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged people to “be alert” to the risks of coronavirus as he prepares to determine plans to loosen the isolation that has rocked the economy for nearly seven weeks.

The government’s decision to replace its “stay at home” slogan has drawn criticism from opposition parties who argue that “stay alert” is very ambiguous.

Johnson, who is expected to make an announcement in the early evening (local time), is expected to announce limited relaxation of restrictions, such as encouraging people who cannot work from home to return to their offices and factories.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we begin to recover from the coronavirus,” Johnson said in a message on Twitter.

He also tweeted a new government poster that lists rules including “stay at home as much as possible”, “limit contact with others” and “keep your distance if you leave home”.

Johnson will go into detail about the system that goes from “green” at level 1 to “red” at level 5 and that will allow the government to signal risks in different parts of England and tighten restrictions where necessary.

The government wants the other nations of the United Kingdom – Gales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – to follow suit, but they have the power to deviate from the measures.

Total coronavirus deaths in the UK increased by 269 to 31,855, according to data released by health officials on Sunday.

