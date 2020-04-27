LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged his citizens on Monday to be patient in the fight against the coronavirus, warning that a relaxation of the rules of social distancing could lead to a rebound in the disease.

On his first day back to work after being seriously ill for three weeks with coronavirus, Johnson warned that Britain had reached the point of “maximum risk” in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking in front of his office at 10 Downing Street, Johnson affirmed that the country is reaching “the end of the first phase of this conflict”, but warned that confinement measures will not be lifted in the near future.

“I refuse to waste all the effort and sacrifice that the British people have made, risking the country to another serious outbreak, to another great loss of life, to having overwhelmed the health system,” said the president.

Johnson, 55, looked a bit slimmer but more rested compared to his previous statements a few days ago.

So far Britain has recorded 20,732 deaths among hospitalized people, making it the fifth country in the world to exceed the 20,000 death mark. Thousands more may have died in nursing homes.

Despite the huge toll of casualties, the Johnson government is under intense pressure to come up with a plan to relax restrictions on displacement, which have disrupted the economy and the lives of millions of people since they were imposed on March 23.

More than 1.5 million Britons have applied for public unemployment assistance last month, and the government economic agency estimates that the economy could experience a 35% contraction by June 1.

In an indication that citizens are getting fed up with being confined, vehicular traffic has increased slightly and some businesses such as household goods stores have been reopening, albeit with distancing measures.

At a time when other European countries have begun to reopen shops and schools, Johnson said he shares the impatience of the public, but said that “for now we simply cannot say how fast or how slow or even when we can adopt those changes.”

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. However, in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, or death.