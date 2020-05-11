London, United Kingdom.

Some Britons will return to work next week, but the United Kingdom will remain confined until June when they can reopen primary schools and shops, announced on Sunday Boris Johnson, when presenting a plan “conditional” confinement of the second country in the world with more deaths from coronavirus.

Hardly criticized for his initial relaxation from the pandemic, Johnson, who was hospitalized in intensive care Due to covid-19, he became an advocate of prudence and patience.

“It would be madness to throw overboard what has been achieved allowing a second spike” infections he said in a long-awaited television message to announce how he intends to gradually dismantle the lockdown tax since March 23.

The United Kingdom is he European country more hit by the coronavirus, with some 32,000 dead, and the second in the world behind United States, whose population (327 million) is almost five times higher.

Given the serious economic consequences of confinement – the Bank of England predicts a drop of 14% of GDP – the government decided to call sectors such as construction or manufacturing to retake the job from Monday.

“They should go to work if they can’t work from home,” said Johnson, aware that many employees and unions they oppose as long as security is not guaranteed.

Schools and shops in June

Given the psychological weight of confinement, starting Wednesday people will also be encouraged to “Unlimited outdoor exercise “, sunbathing, driving to distant destinations, including playing in teams, even if only between “members of the same household”.

The great London parks have already experienced a multiplication of this weekend picnics and other group activities not yet authorized.

And the streets became lively on Friday, 75th anniversary of the surrender of the Nazis at the end of the WWIIwith small parties between neighbors more or less distant.

On the other hand, the fines for those who break the rules, Johnson said, warning that “if there are problems we will not hesitate to put the brakes on” the de-escalated.

There will also be a quarantine to people who enter the country By plane, advanced on Saturday by airport operators calling it a “catastrophic”.

In a second phase “the June 1 at the earliest “, they can reopen shops and schools primary. Then, in July, “public places” such as cafes and restaurants that can respect distance are expected to resume their activity.

East slow unconfiguration and progressive, however, is “conditional” and will depend on the results, the prime minister warned.

“If we can’t do it on those dates, if the level of alert nor allow it, we will simply wait, “he emphasized.

The British government changed its slogan from “stay at home“by that of”stay alert “, sparking heavy criticism from the opposition, which denounced a dangerous lack of clarity, waiting for Johnson to appear before Parliament on Monday for explanations.

The de-escalation will be accompanied by the realization of hundreds of thousands of weekly tests -the goal is to make 200,000 daily by the end of May- and a tracking system through a mobile application that will warn people when they have been in Contact with an infected.

