The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, today authorized the return to work of people who cannot do it from home, announcing a phase system for the resumption of activity that will apply only in England, since Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will maintain the toughest containment from the pandemic.

Johnson presented in a televised speech the guidelines to get out of the confinement imposed on March 23 in the United Kingdom, which leads the list with the most deaths from coronavirus in Europe, and is the second in the continent in number of infections, behind Spain.

However, he urged the population to respect the rules of hygiene and personal distance, and warned that there will be fines for those who do not.

In addition, Johnson announced that primary schools and some businesses may partially reopen in June in England if the pandemic remains under control.

"Although we have made progress and have met some of the conditions given, in no way did we meet five and that is why it is simply not the time to end the confinement this week," said the premier in a televised speech.

“Although we have made progress and have met some of the conditions given, in no way did we meet five and that is why it is simply not the time to end the confinement this week,” said the premier, who was reached by the pandemic and recovered after spending a week interned in mid-April, according to the EFE and Europa Press agencies.

However, the conservative premier announced that some restrictions will be lifted.

“We have said that they should work from home if they can and should only go to work if there is no alternative. We have to stress that anyone who cannot work from home, for example in construction or industry, should be actively summoned to go to work “, he pointed.

The prime minister also indicated that as of Wednesday “everyone is encouraged to exercise more abroad without any kind of limitation.”

“You can sit in a park, you can drive to other places and you can even play certain sports, although only with members of your own home,” he said.

Johnson warned that “the rules of social distancing must be obeyed and to apply those rules we are going to increase the fines for the minority that does not comply with them.”

The new measures, which will be canceled if a pandemic outbreak is detected, will only apply in England, the UK’s most populous region, with 56 million inhabitants out of a total of 66.6 million.

The autonomous governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this week extended the confinement until May 28.

Prior to Johnson’s announcement, the British government reported that 269 deaths had totaled in the past 24 hours in the United Kingdom and the death toll totaled 31,855, the highest number in Europe, while contagions reached 229,449.

With a new slogan to replace “stay home,” Johnson urges the British to “be vigilant,” a slogan that has already been criticized.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer lamented that Johnson incites return to work “without ensuring the protection of employees” and criticized “the lack of clarity” of the message to citizens.

The new slogan has also been mocked on Twitter, where JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, wondered if the coronavirus lurks “with a mustache and fake glasses” and asked: “What the hell does it mean to be alert ? “

Communications union secretary-general Dave Ward said the new slogan is “a joke,” commenting, “It is a deadly virus, not a zebra crossing.”

