Johnson & and Johnson vaccination in the US could resume in the coming days in the US

April 19, 2021

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, whose use is on hold in the United States, could be administered again soon, perhaps with some “restriction,” although the decision should be known between now and Friday, said the medical advisor of the White House, Anthony Fauci.

“I think we will not go beyond Friday with the extension of this pause,” said Dr. Fauci during an interview with ABC, referring to the group of experts who should meet soon to evaluate the possible connection between the J&J immunizer and the formation of severe blood clots

“I think (vaccination) will be resumed, maybe with restrictions. I’m not sure what they will be, if they will be linked to age or sex, or if it will simply be accompanied by a warning, “explained the main White House epidemiologist.

Washington suspended last Tuesday the use of the vaccine created by the US laboratory Johnson & Johnson to investigate the six cases of women – one of them deceased – who developed serious blood clots associated with low levels of platelets after receiving their injection in the United States. .

