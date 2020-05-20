Keir Starmer listens seated this Wednesday to the replica of Boris Johson in an almost empty House of Commons.JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT H / EFE

Boris Johnson debuted in parliamentary control sessions against a visceral Jeremy Corbyn in his attacks and weak in his supports. Every Wednesday was a walk. To the epithets of “Marxist” or to the comparisons with Stalin, the conservative caucus answered with applause and booing that breathed encouragement into their newly released Prime Minister, unable to lose his smile. They were different times. The slow and confused government response to the coronavirus pandemic has coincided with the renewal of the leadership of the Labor opposition. Lawyer Keir Starmer now coldly dissects the Downing Street mistakes, and Johnson has turned his jovial tone irascible and stammering, as he constantly turns his head to the seats, emptied by social distancing measures, for relief.

– “I ask you to abandon your negative tone at once,” Johnson demanded of Starmer on Wednesday.

– “34,000 dead is certainly a negative thing, and of course I am going to ask you about this matter,” replied the Labor party.

Even The Daily Telegraph, unceremoniously turned over to Johnson and the Brexit cause, admitted on its pages that the prime minister has stumbled upon the last of his shoe. “Quiet, polite, ruthless … Starmer has taken Johnson apart like a toy train is taken apart, piece by piece,” described his parliamentary chronicler, Michael Deacon. The government has tried unsuccessfully to accelerate the return of the deputies, increasingly comfortable in the security of their homes in the format of video interventions, to wrap the prime minister in their weekly duels. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Eurosceptic leader and minister in charge of relations with Parliament, insists on calling for activity to normalize and has called for representatives to return to their posts on June 2, after the planned two-week recess. At the moment, many deputies resist change.

Starmer has met Johnson only three times in parliamentary session, but has chosen each time the matter with which to corner a prime minister allergic to details and light in his statements and promises. The same has made him commit falsehoods, such as when he denied an official recommendation that was in writing and lowered the danger of the pandemic in nursing homes, which forces him to make solemn commitments that his own ministers prefer not to assume in public. “Despite having already carried out more than two million tests in the United Kingdom, there is still no adequate detection and tracking system in the country, after abandoning all efforts on March 12. Almost 10 weeks in a key period without a system in place. A huge gap in our defenses, isn’t it, Prime Minister? “The Labor leader pointed out.” I am surprised by your questions, after all the information I have transmitted to you in our previous conversations. I do not think it will do you any good. their feigned ignorance. I can assure you that we will have a test and trace program by June 1 that will allow us to move forward, with 25,000 volunteers who will be able to detect up to 10,000 cases a day, “Johnson has promised. The Government now has just 10 days so that Johnson’s word, as happened with the announcement of 250,000 daily tests, does not turn against him.

Johnson’s low hours have even led him to make improper mistakes of a politician with his nose, and which seem to respond to the mental framework that pigeonholed his party after three years of Brexit even in the soup. “Every Thursday we go out to applaud the health personnel. Many of them have risked their lives for us ”, Starmer has proclaimed. “Does it seem right to the Prime Minister that many foreign workers in the National Health Service (NHS) are forced to pay a surcharge of hundreds of euros, sometimes thousands of pounds, in order to enjoy medical attention?”. The British Government has decided to increase by more than 50% the tax surcharge to non-British residents for the use of the NHS (from about 440 euros to 700). That will soon include, if an agreement with Brussels does not remedy it, community workers. And the prime minister who praised the Portuguese nurse and the New Zealand nurse who attended him in the ICU when he suffered the ravages of the covid-19 was unable to take the glove and snatch from the opposition an initiative that has a clear popular endorsement. “I’ve thought about this a lot, and I’ve benefited myself from those staff who came from abroad, who saved my life,” Jonnson began his response. “But we must be realistic. These contributions represent more than 900 million pounds (1,000 million euros) extra for the NHS and in current circumstances it is difficult to find new resources, “he concluded.

“Johnson’s personal stamp, his swagger, loses all meaning without the conservative bench. And Starmer, on the other hand, gives the impression of having been preparing for these monitoring sessions all his life, ”wrote Alastair Campbell, who was a communication advisor and guru for years of former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

