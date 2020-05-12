Harvard, Princeton or the MIT, has given way to a wave of people interested in accessing online education. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The multiple free courses offered by prestigious universities such as Harvard, Princeton or MIT, have given way to a wave of interested in accessing online education.

online course of five hours created by the Bloomberg School of Public Health of Johns Hopkins on COVID-19 tracking and identification.

What will students learn specifically?

Describe the natural history of SARS-CoV-2, including the infectious period, presentation of COVID-19, and evidence of how it is transmitted. Demonstrate the usefulness of case investigation and contact tracing, identify common barriers and possible strategies. to overcome them. Define an infectious contact and timeline for public health intervention through contact tracing. Present some ethical considerations about contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine.

