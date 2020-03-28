Your browser does not support iframes.

Johnny Ventura He was admitted to the Center for Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine (Cedimat), in the Dominican Republic, after suffering a fall at his residence a few days ago. Once hospitalized, the 80-year-old artist underwent a test of coronavirus (COVID-19) after presenting cold symptoms. The test was positive.

It was the artist himself who made his fans participate in what happened and shared the news through a statement on social networks. The also politician shared an image on his Instagram account with all the details of his current state of health.

“I am publicly aware that, at noon on this Saturday, March 28, 2020, I received the results and I have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)”, you can read at the beginning of the report.

The artist, who is under intensive care and under observation, declared that at the moment he is stable and can breathe without having to resort to supplemental oxygen.

The famous elderly man, noted that he is out of danger, however, stressed that people who had contact with him recently should take the necessary measures, as there may be a high risk of contagion.

“The medical team provides the necessary assistance to keep me in good condition in an intermediate intensive care room,” said Ventura.

“It is important that all the people who have been in contact with me in the last days, take the measures of prevention and isolation to avoid the spread,” added the singer.

Finally, the famous wanted to thank the samples of affection that he has received as a result of the situation. It should be noted that the coronavirus mainly affects the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the virus, however, with the necessary care, you can get away from the disease.

“On behalf of my family and my own, I appreciate the expressions of affection received. With the help of God and the prayers of all of you, we will move forward ”, he concluded.

In the same way, the artist’s public relationist, Viryi Baldera, He reiterated that the singer is stable, and noted that at the moment there is nothing to worry about.

Difficult times are lived in the world, after the coronavirus spread rapidly in recent months. However, society and doctors are doing their part to fight the virus and get everything back to normal as soon as possible.

While this is happening, the disease continues to progress, and thousands of people’s lives have been lost along the way, starting with the most fragile people, such as the elderly, who are the most vulnerable sector to the virus.

This March 25, Ricardo Montaner confirmed his cousin’s death from coronavirus Carlos Rodriguez, who resided in Spain and was elderly. Through a sensitive post on his Instagram account, the Argentine-born Venezuelan singer-songwriter shared the sad news.

