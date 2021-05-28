Johnny Trucke! The Colombian who is breaking it!

Johnny Trucke, a wonderful Colombian artist and rapper from the coffee region who currently resides in Madrid, is exclusively with us today to present his new single entitled, “Tus Huellas”. Don’t miss his interview with Frida La Mexicanita here in Music News! https://youtu.be/hzPSroJGq_0

“I realized that through music we can express ourselves, without fear of being judged or misinterpreted, since then I began to write every feeling, every emotion and every experience of me or of the people around me” The urban music singer el Today he presents his new single titled. “Your Footprints”

Johnny Trucke has already had the opportunity to record with producers such as Genio de Produce, Tyson, El López to name a few. For this year it already has several surprises and Your Footprints is one of those many that it will be giving us this year.

Tus Huellas is definitely a tremendously fresh video, although there is some very funny scene and anecdote that happened to him in Madrid when recording the video clip. Who doesn’t? The reality is that in this video clip Johnny Trucke shows us the great authenticity, originality and freshness that he has to express his ideas. It is nothing so elaborate, in fact it is something very minimalist but very well done, something that you are going to enjoy a lot and that will surely make you remember that special person, because each couple that passes in our lives leaves a mark, bad or bad. good, simply returning to the places you frequented with that person is a way to search and find their footprints

Do you dare to listen to it? Don’t miss the interview with Johnny Trucke EXCLUSIVELY for Music News!