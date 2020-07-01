Grammy-winning, Oscar-winning songwriter Johnny Mandel loses his life | Instagram

Oscar-winning and Grammy-winning composer, arranger, and musician Johnny Mandel, who will work on Frank Sinatra’s albums, Natalie Cole and many others, lost his life last Monday.

According to reports Mandel He left after dealing with a heart condition, was at his home in Ojai, California, as reported Lauren Iossa, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for ASCAP, where Mandel served on the ASCAP board of directors from 1989 to 2011.

Giant. Genius. Gentleman. There are many ways to describe the legendary composer Johnny Mandel. His incredible music spanned decades, media, oceans and firmly established him in the American songbook canon, ”ASCAP President and President Paul Williams said in tribute.

It is worth mentioning that Mandel He was one of the last great songwriters to emerge in pre-rock ‘n’ roll, his career dating back to the 1940s, he enjoyed a long and diverse career.

He played instruments like trombone and trumpet with jazz artists and big bands like Jimmy Dorsey and Count Basie.

In the decade of 1950 He spent two years arranging music for Sid Caesar’s television show « Your Show of Shows ». She collaborated on songs with Johnny Mercer, Paul Williams and husband and wife team Alan and Marilyn Bergman. The artists who recorded their material ranged from Marvin Gaye to Stan Getz and Barbra Streisand.

He also collaborated on the soundtrack of « Caddyshack« In an interview in 2010 with The National Endowment for the Arts Mandel noted

I don’t have a method or a style, and I never wanted one .. Some guys really try to have a style. I just work with what there is and try to do my best with what there is. «

A small part of her long career also led her to her stage as an arranger working with one of the best singers of her time.

Worked with Sinatra and Nat King Cole

When Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise Records, in 1960, he chose Mandel to organize his first album there, the exuberant « Ring-a-Ding-Ding! » In the early 1990s, Cole named him for his huge success « Unforgettable, » winner of the Grammy, which featured duets with tapes of his late father (and Sinatra’s friend) Nat King Cole.

There are many collaborations that he made since he worked alongside large artists so the list is almost endless, as well as he received a lot of awards for it, including one for the song of the year, topping the Beatles’ « Yesterday » among others, and received a Oscar for the best original song.

Collaborated to write soundtracks and one of his perhaps most resounding compositions was the humorous theme of Robert Altman’s Korean War satire « M (asterisk) A (asterisk) S (asterisk) H ».

Was born in the city of New York in 1925 and his concern and inclination for music it came from his mother Hannah, an opera singer.

From an early age he was aware that he had a perfect tone, studied at the Manhattan School of Music and the Juilliard School, for the decade of 1940 he was already writing arrangements and performing with stars like drummer Buddy Rich and unlikely musicians like saxophonist Alan Greenspan, the future chairman of the Federal Reserve.