Johnny Lee Miller to play John Major in ‘The Crown’

‘The Crown’ just found its John Major for season five on Jonny Lee Miller. The actor thus joins an almost already full cast for the fifth season of the hit series, giving way to Imelda Staunton like Queen Elizabeth after the departure of Olivia Colman. Also joins Lesley manville like princess margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip and Elizabeth debicki like the new princess Diana.

Peter morgan, creator of ‘The Crown’, says he bases his seasons on the Prime Minister, so after last season when we saw Gillian Anderson turned into Margaret ThatcherIt’s going to be an interesting change of pace to have Miller as Major. The series will also feature Dominic west as Prince Charles and will begin filming next month with the all-new cast.

Season 5 will feature the explosive BBC Panorama interview of Princess Diana. And after the previous race with Emma corrin like Diana, and now audiences are waiting expectantly for how the new story will unfold. Part of why ‘The Crown’ is so attractive to the public is because it gives us the story that the public has learned from the press. Over the years, the show has garnered award recognition for its cast with Claire foy taking home victories and until last season when Corrin, Colman and Anderson were nominated and won multiple awards for their work.

It will be curious to see how Miller adjusts to his new role. Fans may know him from his work as Sherlock on the television series ‘Elementary’ or as one half of the exchange duo in Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch on the ‘West End’. Major served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997 in the Conservative Party and was Thatcher’s successor.

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated seasons ever, mainly because it’s a more recent story that audiences know so well. We know Diana’s story and we know the sad outcome and seeing how The Crown addresses her will be an interesting insight into the Royal Family and that world for fans.

