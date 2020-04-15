Johnny Knoxville shows off his gray hair in quarantine, they claim he’s a Silver Fox | .

Philip John Clapp Better identified as Johnny Knoxville, known for being the main star of Jackass, he shared his secret to enjoy your natural hair, even if it is full of gray, which makes him a “Silver Fox” according to claims.

You may remember Johnny in some movies but more comes to mind doing crazy things with his friends in the program in which he was co-creator and main star of Jackass.

The star of Hollywood became famous for this program and especially for maintaining a look of “bad boy” and although the years have passed it continues to attract attention and even more when it revealed her new look.

It may interest you: The contract of a star of the Marvel Universe has ended in Endgame

Currently, like many of his compatriots are in quarantine, he took the time to share with his followers that he will stop painting his hair to wear his gray hair with pride.

It was through a photograph that he shared on his official Instagram account that he revealed his face already a few years old and enjoying his gray hair with a cut of shorter hair.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

For me Johnny Knoxville was always going to be young and energetic … – El Safaero (@CristoDeElqui)

April 14, 2020

With this new change in appearance according to the portal GQ entered the club of the “Silver Fox” where older men who show their gray hair look much more attractive than when they are painted, because when they look natural in all their splendor they begin to attract more attention, as is also the case with Steve Carrell, George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan.

“Don’t tell anyone, but I’m not a natural brunette anymore;) I haven’t been for over 20 years, so today I decided to cut my hair to the roots to match my quarantine beard. I should start a challenge, but I don’t want to call anyone. Hugs everyone! “, translation of his post.

Even with his years, Johnny Knoxville He will continue to be a star of that program where thanks to his occurrences they ended up full of bruises and blows all over his body, but yes, leaving everyone with a smile and even laughter.

Read also: Sebastián Tabany ventures to make a short film from quarantine

.