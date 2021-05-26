Johnny Knoxville confirms ‘Jackass 4’ will be his latest installment

During an interview with GQ, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville confirmed that the next installment ‘Jackass 4‘will be your last contribution to the franchise. The actor, who is finishing filming, came to recognize the “wonder of the absurdity of what he had just subjected to his body.”

“You can only take certain risks before something irreversible happens,” said the 50-year-old actor. “I feel like I’ve been very lucky to take a chance and keep walking.”

Knoxville added that he knows what he signed up for, including the dangerous stunts. He also acknowledged that he never paid attention to how this line of work would one day affect him with aging. “Stuntmen don’t really think long term,” Knoxville said, listing some medical injuries that include broken bones and teeth, shattered ankles and more.

Lastly, Knoxville said he knew his stunt career was ending after suffering four concussions while filming ‘Action Point’ in 2018. Every time other cast members asked about another Jackass movie, Knoxville said he wasn’t sorry: “I didn’t feel the need or the desire. It’s very emotional … I can’t afford to have any more concussions. I can’t put my family through it.”

The franchise originated in 2000 with an MTV series that ran for three seasons and was a great success for the network and its cast, ending after the third season due to creative and financial conflicts between the network and its stars. He then found a new way on the big screen with “Jackass: The Movie” in 2002, which had two sequels in 2006 and 2009, the latter the most fruitful of the franchise, grossing more than $ 171 million at the box office.