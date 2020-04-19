Johnny Gargano has recently been interviewed.

The yellow brand superstar of NXT, Johnny Gargano, a few weeks ago his great rivalry against Tommaso Ciampa after a long period. Both had several contests in NXT that gave a lot to talk about in the world of wrestling. The story they left written in NXT It led to the brand no longer having that “development” characteristic and making it become the third brand that is now the main roster.

As we report, Johnny Gargano recently had the opportunity to speak for an interview with Sporting News and has commented on the topic of seeing NXT as the third brand of the company.

Gargano declared that he hates people who devalue NXT and still considers it as a unique development brand unlike RAW and SmackDown:

Yes i hate it I think it devalues ​​everything we are doing in NXT. It puts us all a step behind everyone, and I think it’s wrong. Has no sense. I think if you’re going to consider NXT as a development brand, I think you should consider RAW and SmackDown too. I think we are all learning. We are all growing. I don’t think that because you are in a certain brand does not mean that you are progressing or growing more than in any other brand.

