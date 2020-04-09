WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano defeats Tommaso Ciampa

During the last episode of WWE NXT, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa they would face each other in their last fight. In this contest, Johnny Gargano would achieve victory via pinfall thanks to the help of Candice LeRae.

How was the match?

Before the fight begins, Triple H welcomes both fighters. Hunter says that when you walk through the door, that’s when the fight begins.

Start the fight with a series of solid right hands and end combat dominance and control for Ciampa. Ciampa gives him various right hands yelling “brothers?” and continue with the punishment. Gargano tries to reverse the situation by getting off the ring and attacking Ciampa’s leg. Johnny pulls him out of the ring and asks if he’s okay. Tommaso stands up and charges Gargano with a suplex to stamp him against a post. Ciampa cleans a table that was outside the ring but both fighters return to the ring and Gargano, being faster, hits Ciampa with several stomps, takes him out of the ring and launches himself with a suicide dive. Johnny throws him into a corner full of cubes and objects, the punishment continues. Gargano takes a cover from a garbage can and attacks Ciampa. After using the lid, use the bucket and repeat the same action. Back in the ring, a series of forehand starts that ends with Gargano’s kicks on Ciampa. Tommaso is still in trouble and now Johhny attacks him with a chair. Gargano places the chair on the corner of the ring, but Ciampa inverts it and stamps it against her.

We returned from commercials and Gargano tries to launch a dive against Ciampa out of the ring, but he catches him on the flight giving him a blow with the dustbin lid. Tommaso is in control of the fight and prevents Gargano from picking up a chair by stepping on his hand. Then he takes the chair and places it on his head to stamp it against the corner. Ciampa takes a crutch and puts it on Gargano’s neck while he yells at him. From one moment to the next, Gargano takes a fire extinguisher and dusts Ciampa in the face, Johnny tries to perform a powerbomb on the table but in the end he ends up being the one who breaks it. Tommaso is removing the canvas from the ring little by little. Both fighters take the emergency exit and go outside. Gargano takes advantage and begins to dominate over Ciampa again, he gives him a couple of right hands and stamps him against the truck. Johnny tries to stamp a drawer on wheels but fails. Ciampa gradually gets on the truck and gets on the roof.

Johnny is also climbing little by little and both are on the roof of the gearbox. The two fighters start a series of right hands that ends with a superkick by Gargano against Ciampa. Ciampa manages to counterattack Johnny and grabs him by the head yelling “if this is fun for him.” Instead, Gargano reacts and applies a crossface to Ciampa on the roof of the truck. She tries to do a superkick, Ciampa dodges it, kicks her, but Gargano reacts again with a superkick.

We are back from commercials and both fighters get off the truck. Gargano launches himself from a platform against Ciampa and they break a table. The wrestlers return to the ring and Gargano introduces a chair and a dustbin lid. Johnny kicks Gargano several times on the corner and then tries to load him from the third rope, but Tommaso resists through several elbows. After the elbows, Ciampa loads him and applies a Celtic Cross from the third rope out of the ring to Gargano. Ciampa tries to cover his rival but the account remains at 2. Tommaso tries to attack Johnny with the crutch but this prevents him with the metal cover and then Gargano tries to make him surrender with the crutch but he does not succeed. Gargano tells Tommaso that he is a failure as a person, as a husband. as a father and to look him in the eye that he is a monster … Johnny is going to hit him with the crutch but Ciampa reverses him and it is he who leaves Gargano out of action. Tommaso does not stop insulting his rival and retakes control of the combat.

From one moment to the next, the referee receives a knee from Ciampa and is out of action and Ciampa gives Gargano a DDT in the ring. Gargano’s superkick for Ciampa, both try to hit with parts of the crutch and fall on the ring. Candice LeRae intervenes in the combat and she asks them to stop. Candice asks Johnny who he is, tells Ciampa that her husband hates him and now … CANDICE BETRAYS JOHNNY GARGANO BY KICKING HER IN THE BOW.

TOMMASO CIAMPA IS STUPID AND DECIDES NOT TO CONTINUE FIGHTING. THIS ONE ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS FROM JOHNNY GARGANO, BUT FROM THE BACK CANDICE LERAE APPEARS AGAIN AND HITS TOMMASO CIAMPA IN THE CROSS. JOHNNY GARGANO REMAINS TO CIMAPA AND GETS THE VICTORY.

RESULT: Johnny Gargano defeats Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT

END OF WWE NXT.

